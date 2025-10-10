Afghanistan will never allow anyone to use its soil against any other country, says Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday said that the Islamic Emirate would never allow any forces to threaten or use Afghan territory against other nations, as he reaffirmed Kabul's commitment to regional peace and cooperation during talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

He said that Afghanistan has never made statements against India and always valued its good relations. Further, he said that Afghanistan wants relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people relations.

"Afghanistan will never allow anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan against others," the Foreign Minister said in his opening remarks during the bilateral meeting held at Hyderabad House here.

Emphasising that Afghanistan seeks friendly and constructive relations with India, the Foreign Minister noted that despite "many ups and downs" in recent years, Kabul has always sought to maintain positive engagement.

"During the American occupation, there were many ups and downs that happened. At that time, we never made any statement against India. Rather, we always sought good relations with India, " he said.

He further underlined the long-standing historical and cultural ties between the two nations, describing India as a "close friend" that has stood with Afghanistan in times of need. Referring to India's prompt humanitarian assistance after natural disasters, including the recent earthquake in Afghanistan's Herat province, he said, "India was the first country that responded with humanitarian efforts. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend."

The Foreign Minister also highlighted Afghanistan's willingness to strengthen political, economic, and regional cooperation through dialogue and mutual understanding. "We hope that Afghanistan and India, on an official level and in different areas, increase their engagement and exchanges. We hope that through talks and dialogue, we can increase the level of understanding between us," he said.

He also recalled his earlier meetings with Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai this January, noting that those discussions and follow-up conversations had helped open a "new chapter" in bilateral relations.

"Our ties are not only about trade but also about business, culture, sport, and other links that have bound us together. I am happy that here in Delhi, we have been able to increase understanding between both countries and open a new chapter in our relations," the Afghan minister added.

Meanwhile, India today announced the upgrading of its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India. The announcement was made by Jaishankar during bilateral talks

Jaishankar welcomed Muttaqi and his delegation and affirmed the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan.

He also unveiled a series of development and humanitarian initiatives, including a commitment to six new development projects to Afghanistan, details of which he said will be announced after the talks.

Jaishankar also appreciated the solidarity by Afghanistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Afghanistan's sensitivity towards India's security concerns.

In his remarks ,the Union Minister said, "Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan."

Noting that they had spoken once after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the second time, after the Kunar and Nangarhar earthquake, Jaishankar said that the meeting in person holds a special value in allowing for the exchange of perspectives, identifying common interests and forging closer cooperation.

