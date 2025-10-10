Afghanistan will not give Bagram base to any foreign force: FM Muttaqi

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Afghanistan has made it clear that it will not allow any foreign military presence at Bagram base, Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

"Afghanistan is a witness to the fact that we have never accepted any military there, and we certainly never will. We give you this advice: Afghanistan is a sovereign country, and it will remain so. If you want relations, you can engage through a diplomatic mission, but we do not accept anyone in military uniform," Muttaqi stated.

Addressing security concerns, he added, "We also talked about security concerns and had a detailed discussion on this end. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has proven in the last four years that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against others. And it remains committed to that policy that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to threaten others."

A joint statement signed by India and other countries, earlier this week, termed as "unacceptable" the "attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states."

"The parties urged the countries mainly responsible for the current predicament in Afghanistan to earnestly fulfill commitments on the economic recovery and future development of Afghanistan. They called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability," the statement released on Tuesday after the 7th meeting of the Moscow Format consultations held earlier this week in the Russian capital.

The Afghan Foreign Minister emphasised the country's approach to international relations, saying, "Afghanistan, on the basis of Islamic principles, seeks positive relations with all countries. India has a good opportunity to engage on this positive trajectory...

"We hope a balanced policy will encourage others, too... Afghanistan will not allow military intervention or the presence of anyone," he added.

Expressing his gratitude for the reception in India, Muttaqi said, "I would like to welcome all and am glad to be in Delhi... This is my first time visiting India as the FM of Afghanistan, and I appreciate the warm hospitality shown to us by the Indian Foreign Minister and the Indian government."

During bilateral meeting with Muttaqi, Jaishankar said that India would upgrade its Kabul mission to embassy in Kabul. The embassy was shut after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar handed over five ambulances as a "gesture of goodwill" to Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Friday in the national capital.

The five ambulances are a part of the gift of 20 ambulances to Afghanistan as a gesture of goodwill.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Also handed over 5 Ambulances to FM Muttaqi. This is part of the larger gift of 20 ambulances, and other medical equipment reflecting our long-standing support for the Afghan people."

During the bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Muttaqi, the EAM had underscored how, as a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in Afghanistan's development and progress.

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a week-long visit to India. Muttaqi's visit from October 9-16 marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

