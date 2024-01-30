Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister holds talks with regional Ambassadors, including India

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 30 : Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with the ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions of the regional countries of the region, including India.

Other diplomats and ambassadors were from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Indonesia, the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

"Calling the current diplomatic relations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with the countries of the region remarkable, FM Muttaqi stressed that regional countries should hold regional peace talks to increase and continue positive interaction with Afghanistan, adding Muttaqi asked the participants to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in Afghanistan based on a region-oriented tradition so as to coordinate in managing the potential threats," the release added.

"Underlying on positive engagement with the countries of the region and the world, FM Muttaqi once again reiterated that there remains no need to appoint a new special representatives in the presence of UNAMA and the existence of an independent central government in Afghanistan, urging the participants to convey the message of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's region-oriented initiative to their countries so that Afghanistan and the region can jointly utilise the new opportunities in the region for the benefit of their governments and nations," it also said.

In its continued efforts to help Afghanistan, India, on January 23, supplied 40,000 litres of Malathion, a pesticide used to fight locust menaces, through the Chabahar port.

The Taliban-controlled Ministry of Agriculture has expressed gratitude for this assistance, highlighting its significance in protecting crops and ensuring food security in Afghanistan.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in Afghanistan also thanked India for supplying 40,000 litres of Malathion, a pesticide used to fight locust menaces.

"Good to see we have allies in the struggle against #locusts in Afghanistan; thanks to the support of @IndianEmbKabul," the Food and Agriculture Organization of UN in Afghanistan stated on X.

Malathion, known for its efficacy in arid regions and minimal water usage, is considered a crucial tool in locust control. The aid not only addresses the immediate threat in Afghanistan but also serves to prevent the spread of locusts to neighbouring Central Asian countries.

"Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation & Livestock of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is grateful of the Government of the Republic of India and its people for supplying 40,000 liters of chemical material (Malathion) in the agriculture sector, to prevent the locusts menace, that the mentioned assistance arrived today through Chabahar port," the Afghanistan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock said.

The assistance not only helps in preventing locusts in Afghanistan but also prevents locusts from Central Asian countries, especially Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, and is effective on crops in the region.

The 40,000 litres of malathion pesticide were supplied in two trucks and officially handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock of the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan government.

