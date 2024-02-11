Afghanistan's permanent seat in UN must be given to Islamic Emirate: Senior official

Kabul, Feb 11 Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, said Afghanistan's permanent seat in the United Nations must be given to the Islamic Emirate, the media reported.

Kabir made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting with Roza Otunbayeva, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, saying that the international community should recognise the current government and all conditions for recognition have been met, Xinhua news agency reported.

The senior official also called sanctions on the Islamic Emirate and government officials unfair, stressing that the move would affect its interaction with the world.

