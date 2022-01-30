Afghans urged to get vaccinated against Covid

Kabul, Jan 30 The Taliban's acting Health Minister Qalandar Ebad has urged Afghans across the country to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as a collective effort to stop the further spread of the virus.

In a video message on Saturday, Ebad said protecting oneself is one of the obligations of the Islam religion and that the vaccine is the most effective way to fight Covid-19, reports Khaama Press.

"Fortunately, Afghanistan has imported millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines that are now available in centres across all 34 provinces," the acting Health Minister said.

He said that although the Covid-19 situation is Afghanistan is not so serious presently, but people should remain vigilant and follow precationary measures as the pandemic is still prevalent.

Earlier, the Ministry had said that they 21,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were being administered across Afghanistan on a daily basis.

According to figures by the World Health Organization, a total of 5,081,064 vaccine doses have been administered till date.

Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Afghanistan has reported a total of 161,290 coronavirus cases and 7,405 deaths.

