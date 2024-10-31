African Journalists visit the Statue of Unity

Gujarat [India], October 31 : A delegation of journalists from Africa visited the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, and learnt about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life and legacy.

The delegation was given a tour and explained about the details in involved in the creation of the Statue of Unity and its comparison with other monumental statues across the world.

The delegation was informed that the statue stands 182-metres tall and towers over River Narmada overlooking the river basin of the Narmada River and the sprawling Sardar Sarovar dam. It stands on the Sadhu Bet hillock, connected by a 300-metre bridge, which offers access from the mainland to the statue.

Speaking to ANI, Journalist Esmeraldo Baptista from Angola said that it was amazing to learn about Sardar Patel because, "Most of us are familiar with the story of Mahatma Gandhi. It was a good surprise for us to know the story behind Mr. Patel and the way he was able to unite all the kingdoms. So it's important for us to get to know this".

"In the current days when we have wars and everything, we need to be reminded of unity. We need this unity if you want to strive as humanity", he said.

Speaking about the takeaways from this visit, he said, "So there are a couple of things we can take from this, like leadership. Mr. Patel put his people behind himself, their needs before himself. It is touching the way he sacrificed himself for this country and his people".

Another journalist from Nigeria toldthat they got to learn more about Sardar Patel in terms of history, perspective about him and his politics, leadership skill and vision for India.

A business journalist from Ghana- "I'm impressed to see the work being put in here and the huge effort to preserve this place for another generation to come and learn about".

On October 31, India observes National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. This significant day commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence and the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India.

Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India." National Unity Day serves as a reminder of his efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

