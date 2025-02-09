African leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Congo

Dar Es Salaam, Feb 9 African leaders called for an "immediate ceasefire" in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and reaffirmed their full support for seeking a lasting solution to the ongoing conflict.

A "historic summit," jointly convened by the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), two major regional blocs, was held on Saturday in the Tanzanian port city of Dar es Salaam to address the escalating crisis in eastern DRC, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a final communique, regional leaders called for an "immediate ceasefire" and the restoration of supply lines in the DRC, as the March 23 Movement (M23) has reportedly been advancing toward Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, after establishing its so-called administration in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province and a key regional hub.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, leaders attending the summit directed the EAC-SADC Chiefs of Defence Forces to meet within five days to devise technical measures for enforcing an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The leaders urged the reopening of traffic routes to restore humanitarian supply lines, particularly the road linking Goma and Bukavu, which has been cut off by the M23 rebellion's advances, and the Goma International Airport, which was severely vandalised during the hostilities.

Political and diplomatic engagement is the most sustainable solution to the conflict in eastern DRC, the communique stated, as regional leaders expressed support for resuming direct negotiations with all state and non-state parties, including the M23, under existing regional mediation frameworks.

Kinshasa has rejected any form of direct negotiations with the M23 but has hinted at reviving the Nairobi Peace Process, a peace initiative led by the EAC and facilitated by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the communique, regional countries proposed merging the Nairobi Process with the Luanda Process, a parallel peace mechanism initiated by the African Union and brokered by Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

Both peace mechanisms have faced setbacks. The Nairobi Process has reached an "impasse," according to Kenyatta's spokesperson Kanze Dena, who made the statement on Thursday, while a peace summit under the Luanda Process was abruptly canceled at the last minute in late December.

To support the merged "Luanda/Nairobi Process," regional leaders suggested appointing additional facilitators, including representatives from other regions of Africa, according to the communique.

The summit was convened to prevent the conflict from escalating into a regional war. "If it continues like this, war risks becoming widespread in the region," Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye warned in early February.

The conflict between the M23 and the Congolese government is deeply linked to the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide and ongoing ethnic tensions, particularly between Tutsi and Hutu populations. The DRC has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23, while Rwanda claims that the DRC's military has allied with the Rwandan rebel group Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, which is accused of involvement in the 1994 genocide.

Both Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his DRC counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, attended Saturday's meeting.

The communique reiterated the demand for the withdrawal of "uninvited foreign armed forces" from DRC territory, with leaders emphasising respect for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

While hostilities have eased in Goma, UN humanitarian agencies reported on Friday that violence in South Kivu province is increasing, triggering mass displacement.

Speaking at the summit's opening session, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to supporting all efforts by the EAC, SADC and the international community to resolve the DRC conflict.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tazania, Hassan said that dialogue is the best way to achieve lasting peace and security in the DRC. She urged all parties to engage in peace talks and mediation to find viable solutions to the crisis and called on regional leaders to maintain unity in their pursuit of peace.

"This meeting provides us with an opportunity to demonstrate our readiness and commitment to seeking peace and security for our brothers and neighbors in the DRC," Hassan said.

The summit was co-chaired by EAC Chairperson and Kenyan President William Ruto and SADC Chairperson and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ruto reiterated calls for all parties to immediately cease hostilities and take meaningful steps toward dialogue aimed at restoring stability.

"We stand together in calling on all parties to implement the ceasefire, specifically, for the March 23 Movement to halt further advances and for the armed forces of the DRC to cease all retaliatory measures," he said.

Ruto noted that an immediate ceasefire is essential to creating the conditions necessary for constructive dialogue and the implementation of a comprehensive peace agreement.

He reaffirmed the EAC's strong commitment to achieving sustainable peace, development and regional integration, noting that the DRC's security is crucial not only for the country's stability but also for the prosperity and cohesion of the entire EAC and SADC regions. He urged all parties to prioritize dialogue, cooperation and, above all, the protection of civilian lives.

Mnangagwa called on summit participants to uphold the principles of transparency, truth and determination in the peace talks to ensure a lasting resolution to the crisis in eastern DRC.

He also advocated for a comprehensive strategy to address the long-standing conflict in the DRC, underlinning that its impact extends beyond the country's borders, affecting the stability of the entire EAC and SADC regions.

At least 2,900 people were killed during the M23 rebels' capture of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, according to the United Nations. The rebel group claims to have controlled the city since January 26.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Friday that a bombing in South Kivu province injured three civilians and damaged power infrastructure in the town of Nyabibwe, about 60 km north of Bukavu.

Continued clashes in South Kivu are triggering mass displacement and civilian casualties. Thousands of people are fleeing active combat zones toward Bukavu, which remains under threat of an M23 attack.

UN humanitarian agencies and their partners are assessing conditions in and around Goma, where hundreds of thousands of people are still on the move.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that many medical facilities in North Kivu were destroyed in earlier fighting, while others are struggling to resume operations. Essential medical services for cancer, diabetes, hypertension, mental health and other conditions have been severely affected, with medicine shortages and overwhelmed healthcare workers.

The threat of infectious diseases has also increased. Cholera, malaria, measles, meningitis, mpox and tuberculosis are among the major health concerns in the region. Nearly 600 suspected cholera cases and 14 deaths were reported in North Kivu between January 1 and 27.

Goma's water supply was disrupted but has been partially restored in some areas, forcing residents to rely on water from Lake Kivu, heightening the risk of cholera outbreaks.

The WHO has deployed emergency medical supplies, hygiene and water treatment kits, and tents to increase hospital capacity by 1,000 beds. However, supplies are being rapidly depleted, and additional resources are urgently needed.

