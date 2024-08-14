African representation in both permanent, non-permanent categories will be indispensable part of UNSC reform: India at UN

New York [US], August 14 : Vowing its support, India has strongly asserted that African representation in both permanent and non-permanent categories will be an indispensable part of United Nations Security Council reform for a more representative and effective council.

Delivering a statement at the UNSC high-level debate, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra, said, "We are convinced that African representation in both permanent and non-permanent categories will be an indispensable part of UNSC reform for a more representative and effective council."

He called out the Security Council for not being able to deliver on its primary responsibilities.

"...The recent global geopolitical events have clearly shown that the UN Security Council is unable to deliver on its primary responsibilities to safeguard international peace and security when the world needs it the most. The realities of 1945, when the council was established, have long been superseded by current geopolitical realities, with the need for change being felt across the board..." he said.

The Indian diplomat further went on to say that G4's relationship with Africa is anchored in trust and mutual respect.

"We, as G4, continue to support fully these legitimate demands and aspirations from the people of Africa," the Ambassador said.

"G4's relationship with Africa is anchored in trust and mutual respect.and is focused on ensuring that Africa finds its rightful place in a new age of reformed multilateralism..." he further added.

The five permanent members of the 15-member UNSCChina, France, Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdomeach have the ability to veto a vote. The remaining 10 non-permanent seats are distributed regionally.

Among the ten seats are three for African states, two for Latin America and the Caribbean, two for Asia-Pacific, two for Western Europe and other states, and one for Eastern Europe, Al Jazeera reported.

The UNSC demanded in May that African nations play a bigger role in tackling issues related to global security and development.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Monday called for a permanent seat for Africa at the UN Security Council, adding that the UNSC needs reforms, reported Al Jazeera.

During a high-level debate on Monday, the UN Chief, addressing the Security Council, said that the composition of the UNSC has failed to keep pace with a changing world.

"We cannot accept that the world's preeminent peace and security body lacks a permanent voice for a continent of well over a billion people ... nor can we accept that Africa's views are undervalued on questions of peace and security, both on the continent and around the world," Guterres said.

