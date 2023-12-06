After 'Animal', Anil Kapoor flies high with new 'Fighter' poster

Mumbai, Dec 6 As his recently released theatrical film ‘Animal’ continues to set the box-office on fire, actor Anil Kapoor has now unveiled the look of his character from his upcoming action film ‘Fighter’, in which he shares the screen with Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

In the film, Anil portrays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. While sharing the look on his social media, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: Rocky. Designation: Commanding Officer. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever”.

'Fighter,' continues to stir excitement as the veil is lifted on Anil Kapoor's character known by his call sign 'Rocky'. Anil Kapoor's portrayal of the Commanding Officer in 'Fighter' holds gravitas, infusing life into a character that encapsulates integrity, strength, dedication, and commitment.

Earlier, Hrithik and Deepika had also shared the looks of their character from the highly-anticipated film.

‘Fighter’, which has been helmed by Hrithik’s ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang!’ director Siddharth Anand, traces the journey of Hrithik as Patty becoming the best Fighter pilot of India. The film also showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik and Deepika, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery.

Produced and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2024 on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor