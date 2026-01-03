After capturing Maduro, US hails 'new dawn' for Venezuela

Washington, Jan 3, In a stunning military operation, the United States on Saturday captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and is flying them to New York to face criminal charges, according to statements by US officials and the President.

President Donald Trump announced the operation in a post on social media, saying the United States had “successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro.” Trump said Maduro and his wife had been “captured and flown out of the Country,” adding that the operation was conducted “in conjunction with US Law Enforcement.”

“This operation was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement. Details to follow,” Trump said. He added that there would be a news conference at 11 a.m. at Mar-a-Lago.

Vice President J D Vance said the administration had repeatedly warned Maduro before authorising the operation. “The President offered multiple off-ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States,” Vance said.

“Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says,” he added, praising US forces involved in the mission. “Kudos to our brave special operators who pulled off a truly impressive operation.”

Details of the raid were reported by US media, citing sources familiar with the operation. According to CNN, “Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were dragged from their bedroom by US forces during the raid that led to their capture.” The couple was seized “in the middle of the night as they were sleeping,” the sources said.

ABC News reported that Maduro is being transported to New York, where he has faced narcotics-related charges since 2020. The network cited sources as saying the Army’s Delta Forces carried out the capture after the CIA identified Maduro’s precise location.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said both Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. “Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York,” Bondi said in a statement.

She said Maduro has been charged with “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.”

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi said. She thanked Trump “for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People,” and also praised “our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers.”

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau described the development as a turning point for the country. “A new dawn for Venezuela! 🙏 The tyrant is gone. He will now—finally—face justice for his crimes,” Landau said.

US prosecutors have accused Maduro for years of leading a criminal network tied to cocaine trafficking and other offenses, with federal authorities unsealing charges against him in 2020. The case has remained a central element of Washington’s pressure campaign against Caracas, alongside sanctions and diplomatic measures.

