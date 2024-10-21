"After disengagement, we should look at de-escalation...": Former Foreign Secy Harsh Shringla lauds India-China agreement on patrolling

New Delhi [India], October 21 : Former Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla has said that agreement between India and China on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is likely to lead to de-escalation and provides an opening for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Russia this week.

Shringla, who was Foreign Secretary when actions of Chinese army led to a standoff along LAC in eastern Ladakh in May 2020, toldthat a fairly firm hand in the negotiations has brought about a satisfactory conclusion.

"I think the agreement gives us a way to move forward, provides an opening for leaders to meet, and possibly even take this into de-escalation - the thinning out of troops on the frontline. It will be recalled that China had massed troops at the time when hostilities began, and those troops are still there. So I think after disengagement, we should look at de-escalation," Shringla told ANI.

He was asked about the India-China agreement on patrolling arrangements that has been reached ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kazan in Russia for the BRICS Summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the Summit.

Asked if it would lead to situation before the standoff began, Shringla said the outstanding issues have apparently been resolved and it paves way forward.

"From what I understand from what the Foreign Secretary said, I think he said that it resolves the issues of March 2020. So if that is the case, that means we have resolved all the outstanding issues that arose as a result of the situation in 2020. Then, in principle, it paves the way forward, it clears the obstacles," he said.

"I was the Foreign Secretary at that time, I think in a certain sense it gives us all satisfaction to see that the situation created then has been resolved and I think it has taken a fairly firm hand in the negotiations to bring it to a satisfactory conclusion," he added.

Shringla was Foreign Secretary from 2020 to 2022. He has also served as Ambassador to USA, Bangladesh and Thailand and Chief Coordinator of India's G20 Presidency.

Answering another query, Shringla said the agreement is a very positive step and its effect will not only be on bilateral relations but also we can say that there can be talks between the two leaders at BRICS and there will be opportunity for de-escalation to reduce the number of troops.

Asked if it means normalisation of ties, he said the way forward will be decided by the leaders of two countries.

"We will be able to say when the leaders meet and decide how to move forward. But we can say that this model - patrolling model or disengagement model, we can try initiating this model along the entire LAC and wherever there are tensions or friction areas, these can be resolved, a solution can be found," he said.

The actions of Chinese military in 2020 along the LAC in eastern Ladakh had put the bilateral relationship under "exceptional stress".

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who addressed a special media briefing ahead of PM Modi's visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit, said India and China have reached an agreement on the patrolling arrangements along LAC.

Misri said as a result of the discussions with the Chinese interlocutors an agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas.

He said this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that arose after action by Chinese military in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

"We have been in discussion with Chinese interlocuters through WMCC as was mentioned earlier and at the military level as well through meetings of the military commanders at various levels. These discussions have in the past resulted in the resolution of standoffs at various locations. You are also aware that there were a few locations where the standoff had not been resolved," he said.

"Now as a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border areas and this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020."Though no information is yet available on PM Modi's bilateral meetings on the sidelines of BRICS Summit, the agreement on patrolling arrangements could pave the way for a meeting between PM Modi and the Chinese President.

MEA had said after the last Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held in August that the two sides had "a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the LAC to narrow down the differences".

"In line with the guidance provided by two Foreign Ministers' meetings in Astana and Vientiane in July 2024 to accelerate their discussion, and building on the WMCC meeting held last month, the two sides had a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to narrow down the differences and find early resolution of the outstanding issues. For this, they further agreed for intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels," MEA said in a release.

It said the two sides have decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two Governments.

The release reiterated that restoration of peace and tranquility, and respect for LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

The WMCC meeting was held in Beijing.

PM Modi will visit Russia on October 22, 23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, being held in Kazan, under the Chairmanship of Russia.

The Summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues.

MEA said in a release that the Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration.

It said PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders.

