After gunshot scene in ‘Ikk Kudi…’, Tanisha Mehta wishes to perform more action sequence

Mumbai, Oct 30 Known for her works in ‘Lag Ja Gale’, and ‘Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein’, actress Tanisha Mehta, who will be next seen as a lead in the upcoming drama 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di', had to learn how to hold a gun for the promo shoot of the show.

Under professional guidance, Tanisha learnt the posture to get the stance right. The heavy gun wasn’t easy but she aced the scene flawlessly after practicing for a couple of hours.

She enjoyed shooting for the sequence and has been receiving lots of love and appreciation from the audience on her social media for this new avatar.

Talking about the same, Tanisha said: “My fans and audience have always share their feedback when they feel I can do something better.”

“That is one of the reasons why I always try to give my 100 per cent. This gunshot scene in the promo was a bit challenging for me since the gun was very heavy, but everyone on the set helped me learn the whole process,” said the actress.

"Even though it was a few seconds shot in the promo, I had to practice it over and over again for us to get the perfect shot. This was the first time I shot for a scene like this, and I really wish to perform more action sequences like this in the show,” added Tanisha.

“Ikk Kudi Punjab Di" is set to deliver a riveting narrative filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Based in Kapurthala, Punjab, the show follows the journey of Heer Grewal (Tanisha), a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt landlord family. Her biggest priority is the well-being of her family. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family.

While, the audience will be thrilled to watch Tanisha in a bold avatar, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Ranjha (Avinesh Rekhi) will help Heer fight against all the odds in her life.

The show will soon premiere on Zee TV.

