After Imran Khan cries foreign conspiracy, Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan 'cannot afford enmity with US'

Noting that Islamabad needs to develop good ties with Washington, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan "cannot afford enmity" with the United States, reported local media.

The premier's remarks came in the backdrop of the former Imran Khan government's claims of a foreign-funded conspiracy behind its ouster, reported Geo News.

Stressing that the National Security Committee's statement clearly dismisses any foreign conspiracy, Sharif said he will however consider forming a judicial commission on the cable controversy.

Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power who has been unseated after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly.

Explaining the alleged conspiracy against him, Imran Khan had said that he learned three to four months ago that US officials had started meeting the leaders of the then Opposition along with PTI's dissident MPs and journalists at the US embassy.

Imran Khan said that after those meetings, when US State Department official Donald Lu met the Pakistani ambassador, he knew that the no-confidence motion was being tabled against his government.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sit-in announced by the PTI calling for general elections, the premier said that though his government did not believe in politics of revenge, he would not tolerate anarchy in the country, reported the media outlet.

This comes after the PTI chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that he, along with his party workers, would stage a sit-in in Islamabad until the announcement of the next general elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

