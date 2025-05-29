After Italy, Indian delegation set to expose Pakistan in Denmark

Rome, May 29 The Indian all-Party Parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday left Rome after the conclusion of a substantive programme in Italy during which they conveyed unequivocally India's firm stance and national resolve against terrorism and those who aid and abet terrorists.

The delegation will now begin its mission in Denmark on the next leg of their tour to convey India's resolute stance against terrorism.

In Copenhagen, the delegation will also engage with Danish Parliamentarians, members of political parties, media, and the Indian diaspora to share India's position on global terror challenges.

Meanwhile, the delegation had a successful visit to Italy during which they engaged with key Italian leaders, think tanks, strategic experts, and news agencies to underline India's zero-tolerance and 'new normal' policy toward Pakistan-facilitated cross-border terrorism.

“We had enriching interactions with Italy's Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Maria Tripodi, Senator Giulio Tremonti, President and Members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and European Commission in the Chamber of Deputies," Prasad posted on X.

“We also engaged with prominent think tanks and strategic experts. We shared India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and our resolve to combat it in all forms. Encouragingly, we found a common understanding between India and Italy on the issue of global terrorism. Both nations affirmed their commitment to working together for peace and amity, underscoring the strong relationship between India and Italy,” the post added.

Earlier in the day, the Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Maria Tripodi took to social media highlighting that both Italy and India will jointly confront the common challenges of the world.

“Constructive exchange with the Indian parliamentary delegation visiting the Senate of Italy. Italy and India united by strategic partnership, working together to address the common challenges of our time,” said Tripodi on Thursday.

The delegation voiced India’s resolute stance on combating terrorism and zero tolerance to all forms of terror during a productive meeting with Senator Giulio Terzi, President of the India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group, and its members. Both sides reaffirmed the significance of India-Italy strategic partnership and the potential for elevating bilateral cooperation.

They also held engaging interactions with Italian news agencies and journalists, briefing them about India’s approach to cross-border terrorism, Operation Sindoor, and the new normal of zero tolerance for terrorism. They also discussed India-Italy relations and the potential for further growth.

The delegation shared India's perspective and approach of zero tolerance against terrorism and the resolve to combat all forms of terrorism in an enriching interaction with major think tanks and strategic experts of Italy.

They further interacted with a cross-section of the Indian community, sharing the national resolve to counter terrorism and take firm actions against cross-border terrorism. The delegates appreciated the contribution of the Indian diaspora and their strong bonds with their motherland.

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation, including Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

