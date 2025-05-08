After Operation Sindoor, Blasts Rock Walton Military Airport in Lahore (Watch Videos)

India carried out air strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) as part of 'Operation Sindoor' between 1.00 am and 2 am on Wednesday, May 7. India targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) and Pakistan. The Indian Army avenged the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir within 15 days. 'Operation Sindoor' was executed in just 23 minutes.

Before Pakistan could recover from Operation Sindoor, three major explosions were reported in Lahore on the morning of May 8. Amid heightened tensions with India, blasts were heard in the Walton Airport, Gopal Nagar and Nasrabad areas of Lahore. Rescue teams and fire tenders rushed to the scene. Eyewitnesses reported three consecutive bomb blasts. The exact cause of the explosions is still under investigation.

Explosions Shake Walton Military Airport in Lahore

Three blasts reported near Lahore Walton Airport!

Panic erupts in Pakistan.#Lahore#LahoreAirportpic.twitter.com/I7iK0i3JSw — ANURAAG ॐ SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@7ANURAGSHARMA) May 8, 2025

Three blasts reported near Lahore Walton Airport!

Panic erupts in Pakistan.#Lahore#LahoreAirportpic.twitter.com/qblEbEXBWf — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) May 8, 2025

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Satellite Images Reveal Damage in Pakistan Before and After Indian Missile Strikes.

Following the Indian strikes, increased military activity has been observed in Pakistan. Pakistani forces have been gathering along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, with deployments of munitions and tanks. A ‘Notice to Air Mission’ (NOTAM) has been issued in Lahore, and all flights to and from the city have been cancelled. Villages near the border have also been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were held under tight police and army security at the Muridke Football Stadium in Pakistan. Several top Pakistani Army officials were in attendance. Notably, Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, led the prayers at the funeral. His presence alongside senior army personnel has drawn sharp global attention.