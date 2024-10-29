After Trami, Philippines braces for Typhoon Kong-rey

Manila, Oct 29 The Philippines is bracing for heavy rainfall from the new typhoon, Kong-rey, which threatens to develop into a super typhoon as the death toll from the previous tropical storm Trami further rises to 125, with at least 28 still missing, authorities said on Tuesday.

While emergency workers continue to find the missing people and rehabilitate the damaged roads, bridges, and houses ravaged by Trami, the state weather bureau warned of heavy rainfall that will be dumped by Kong-rey, which developed into a typhoon on Tuesday.

The bureau warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides are "likely," especially in the northern Philippines. It advised the public "to take all necessary measures to protect life and property."

On Tuesday, the bureau spotted the slow-moving Kong-rey 565 km northeast of Catanduanes province in the Bicol region, southeast of Manila. It was packing 130 km per hour winds and gusts of up to 160 km per hour, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kong-rey barreled Bicol as the region recovered from last week's brunt of Trami's wrath. Many of its residents have yet to return to their homes, which were submerged by floodwaters and mud.

The bureau forecasted Kong-rey to move west-northwestward Tuesday and turn northwestward Wednesday.

Kong-rey, the 12th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, is expected to exit the Philippines on Thursday night or early Friday.

The bureau said that Kong-rey will likely be at or near its peak intensity during its closest point of approach to Batanes, the northernmost Philippine province.

"Furthermore, there is an increasing chance that Kong-rey will reach super typhoon category," the bureau added.

