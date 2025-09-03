"Aggression inevitably fails," says Taiwan President Lai

Taipei [Taiwan], September 3 : Taiwan President William Lai, flagging growing Chinese incursions on its borders, said that any aggression inevitably fails, Taipei Times reported.

William Lai's remarks came on Tuesday, a day before Beijing's military parade attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Speaking at a gathering of military personnel, including several high-ranking officers, at the Ministry of National Defence, Lai said, "We all know that the current security environment is more severe than ever before. In recent years, the Chinese communists have persistently conducted high-intensity activities with military aircraft and vessels around the Taiwan Strait."

Lai further said that China's action are "not only a threat to Taiwan's democracy and freedom, but also a challenge to the democratic world," he added, "From the victory in World War II to the glorious achievements of the September 2nd naval battle and the August 23rd artillery exchange, the most valuable lesson remains: Unity ensures victory, while aggression inevitably fails."

Taiwan's President further encouraged social solidarity and preparedness, both in its military and society, to safeguard Taipei's sovereignty and democracy, Taipei Times reported.

China, today, held a massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, terming the country "unstoppable," assured its commitment to peaceful development.

"China will adhere to the path of peaceful development. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, and humanity's cause of peace and development will prevail," Xi Jinping said.

Noting the conflicts around the world, Xi Jinping assured that China will firmly stand on the "right side of history" and will join hands to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

"Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games. The Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi Jinping said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor