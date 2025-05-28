Aggressor of India must be punished: President of Foreign Affairs Commission of Congo

Kinshasa [Congo], May 28 : The all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde had a meeting with the President of Foreign Affairs Commission, Congo, Berthhold Ulungu Ekonda Lukata on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Shrikant Shinde, in a joint conference, expressed gratitude to Berthhold Ulungu Ekonda Lukata for "standing firmly with India" in its fight against terrorism.

"Since two days, we have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Yesterday, we had very fruitful meetings with different dignitaries of the government of the DRC. The Vice Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament, the President of the Senate and the EAM. The message that India wants to give has been very well received by the DRC. Thank you for hearing us out and standing firmly with India. We are here with a message of peace and zero tolerance against terrorism," Srikant Shinde said.

Speaking with ANI, the President of the Foreign Affairs Commission, Lukata, expressed complete support for India and said the speaker of Congo's National Assembly has already decided to bring a resolution supporting India.

"We are honoured by the visit of the delegation from India. Their message is one of peace and zero tolerance towards terrorism. Being a democratic country ourselves, we promote the value of talks and friendship. The Speaker of our National Assembly has already decided to bring a resolution supporting India. The aggressor of India must be punished and terror should be finished," Lukata said.

"We share the pain and the grief of the Indians who are going through those atrocities. We have been in the same situation for the last three decades, and we know how it feels to be attacked by some neighbours... But we need to evolve without war so that everybody can prosper in peace... We hope this ends soon and everyone grows and thinks about the future," he added.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation is in Congo to brief Congolese officials on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the delegation.

