Agitation in Pakistan's Larkana jail ends after 8-day stand off

Prisoners in Pakistan's Larkana Central Prison released seven policemen that they held hostage since last Friday, ending the eight-day standoff.

Agitated prisoners were demanding to allow Mohammad Ali Khokhar, one of the 13 "dangerous" inmates, back into the prison. Notably, the jail officials had shifted Khokhar to Shikarpur jail following which the agitation started, reported Dawn.

The demand was met when Khokhar was moved from Shikarpur jail and was returned to the Larkana Central Prison, which had been the site of recurrent demonstrations and riots for about seven months.

Negotiations between the agitating inmates and the jail officials were continuing, but the latter had refused to give in to the pressure, even when a big group of convicts went to the roof and set fire to bedsheets in one of the events.

Pakistan's opposition party, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), leader joined the talks and got the matter settled.

The inmates released five policemen -- Imran Zuhrani, Murtaza Junejo, Tariq Rajpar, Shahnawaz Korkani and Daman Jagirani -- on his assurance that Khokhar would be taken back.

The remaining two policemen -- Abdul Rasheed Golo and Abdul Waheed Golo -- were set free when Khokhar returned to the jail on the order of the DIG Sukkur jail, sources said, reported the newspaper.

( With inputs from ANI )

