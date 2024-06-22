Agreements signed today show breadth of our ties: Jaishankar on MoUs during Bangladeshi PM's visit

New Delhi [India], June 22 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised on the extensive collaboration between India and Bangladesh during Sheikh Hasina's two-day state visit and said agreements signed today show the breadth of the bonds, from seas to space, digital, green, and health, military, rail, and disaster.

Jaishankar also expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of the partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh PM arrived in India on Friday on a two-day State visit at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi.

"The agreements signed today show the breadth of our bonds. From seas to space, digital, green and health, military, rail, and disaster, our two countries are collaborating across all avenues of human endeavor. Confident that under PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina's leadership will keep growing from strength to strength," S Jaishankar said on X.

Further Jaishankar underscored the robust and accelerating ties between both nations and stated that Sheikh Hasina's visit reflects the depth of their friendship citing it as 'Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri.'

"Today's State visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reflects the depth of the Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri. That PM Hasina is the first State guest in our new term shows the importance we attach to the relationship," EAM said in a post on X.

"As PM @narendramodi said, Bangladesh lies at the intersection of our Neighbourhood First, Act East, SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific policies. Being truly good neighbours, our ties are consolidating traditional areas and covering new ground," he added.

Following this, some announcements were also made, which included India's initiative to start an e-medical visa facility for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment

India will also open a new consulate in Rangpur, Bangladesh, to facilitate services for people in the north-west region of the country and a new bus service between Chittagong and Kolkata, a new train service between Rajshahi and Kolkata, Joint Technical Committee for discussions on renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty, Commencement of export of 40 MW of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through Indian grid etc

Earlier this morning, Sheikh Hasina was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It was followed by a visit to Rajghat topay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi and PM Hasina also held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House today and after that, she also addressed the media after a delegation-level talk with PM Modi.

The discussions focused on deepening collaborative engagement across various sectors between the two neighbouring nations.

During the current visit, both leaders engaged in productive discussions covering politics, security, trade, connectivity, water-sharing from common rivers, power, and energy, as well as regional and multilateral cooperation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate for mutual prosperity and progress."As Dhaka and Delhi have started new journeys, we charted the future course of action to ensure a smart Bangladesh by following Vision 2041 and Viksit Bharat by 2047," Prime Minister Hasina shared, indicating a forward-looking approach towards bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Hasina's visit also includes meetings with the Honourable Vice President and President of India later in the day, which are expected to further bolster bilateral ties.

