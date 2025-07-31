Ahead of taking over UNSC presidency, Panama minister in Delhi holds delegation-level talks

New Delhi, July 31 Panama's Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Carlos Arturo Hoyos held a wide-ranging talk with senior Indian officials in New Delhi on Thursday, with discussions focusing on key United Nations issues.

In a meeting with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal, the two sides exchanged views on matters related to the United Nations.

India congratulated Panama on assuming the presidency of the UN Security Council in August and extended its best wishes for a successful tenure.

"Useful consultations on UN matters. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Carlos Arturo Hoyos of Panama and Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal held delegation-level talks in Delhi. India wishes Panama a productive Presidency of the UN Security Council in August 2025," the MEA said in a post on X.

According to Panama's Foreign Ministry, Vice Minister Hoyos is also scheduled to meet Nandan Jha, Secretary General of the Gandhi Mandela Foundation, to discuss global human rights and civil liberties initiatives. Later, he will meet Sunil Barthwal, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, to explore trade ties and investment in Panama's logistics and maritime sectors.

Hoyos will also hold meetings with Neerja Bhatia, Deputy Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry, and a group of entrepreneurs from diverse sectors.

In addition, he is set to meet Ashish Khanna, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, to promote Panama’s bid to host the Latin American regional office of the renewable energy organisation.

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Hoyos to review bilateral ties.

"Delighted to meet Vice Minister Carlos Hoyos of Panama. Reviewed progress in India-Panama relations. Conveyed our best wishes and support for Panama's forthcoming Presidency of the UNSC," Margherita posted on X.

The Panamanian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that the meeting between Hoyos and Margherita covered cooperation in technology, education, renewable energy and infrastructure.

Vice Minister Hoyos reiterated Panama's support for India's bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council and its efforts in combating terrorism. He also invited India to join the Protocol to the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal.

Hoyos is visiting India to promote investment opportunities, attract infrastructure projects, and explore the possibility of establishing a pharmaceutical hub in Panama.

