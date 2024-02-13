"Ahlan Modi marks major milestone in India-UAE relations", says member of Indian diaspora

New Delhi [India], February 13 : Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's arrival in Abu Dhabi for a bilateral visit there is a sense of anticipation amidst the Indian community as the Prime Minister is due to attend a community reception 'Ahlan Modi' in Abu Dhabi.

Ved Prakash Gupta, a member of the Indian diaspora and a volunteer at the 'Ahlan Modi' event, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming spectacle.

While speaking to ANI, he remarked, "...This is a major milestone in India-UAE relations...We are a team of 1500 people who are working in different departments...It rained heavily yesterday but the weather is clear today...Everyone is eagerly waiting for PM Modi...It is a proud moment for Indians..."

Gupta highlighted the collective effort of 1500 individuals working across various departments to ensure the event's success, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Indian community in fostering stronger ties with the UAE. Despite adverse weather conditions, with heavy rain preceding the event, Gupta affirmed that the skies had cleared, setting the stage for a momentous occasion.

In an interview with ANI. Abdul Jaleel, another member of the Indian diaspora, underscored the event's role in bolstering India-UAE relations.

"We are super excited to welcome PM Narendra Modi here. We are expecting around 60,000 people here. Around 1,000 artists are going to perform here at the cultural event. People have started coming here from all over the UAE...The India-UAE relations are at peak..." he said.

Prior to his departure, PM Modi also shared a post on X', highlighting that this will be his seventh visit since assuming office, which indicates the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship.

He further called the UAE president "his brother", while expressed excitement and said, "I am eager to meet my brother UAE President."

Further, in the statement, he noted that during his visit, he will also inaugurate the first Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi.

"The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share," the statement emphasised.

Later, after concluding his UAE visit, PM Modi will leave for Qatar, where he will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation.

"I am also looking forward to meeting other high dignitaries in Qatar," statement from PM's office stated.

India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations.

In recent years, the multifaceted ties between the two nations have continued to deepen in all spheres, including high-level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between the two countries, strengthening energy partnerships, and cooperation in culture and education.

Moreover, "the presence of over 800,000 strong Indian communities in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties," the statement added.

