'Ahlan Modi': PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi on Feb 13

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his upcoming visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month, will address the Indian diaspora at a community reception titled 'Ahlan Modi' on February 13.

The event, whose title roughly translates to 'Hello Modi' will be held at Sheikh Zayed Sports stadium in Abu Dhabi.

According to the release, the organisers expect to fill the stadium to its fullest capacity. Various volunteer committees have been set up for the detailed planning and smooth execution of this historic event.

More than 350 Indian community leaders representing different regions and communities who came together at the India club, Dubai on 3rd January at the pre-event briefing in Abu Dhabi - 'Ahlan Modi' ("Hello Modi") welcomed the news with great enthusiasm.

Notably, in 2015, Prime Minister Modi became the first Indian PM to visit UAE after a gap of 34 years. Since then, his February 2024 visit will be his seventh.

As a result of each visit, the Indo-UAE relations have improved and have now reached great heights of mutual understanding and friendship to the benefit of both nations, the release stated.

According to the release, an "unprecedented euphoria" has been witnessed for the event in UAE with almost 12, 000 registrations received within 24 hours of announcement.

Notably, PM Modi will also inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. He accepted the invitation by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors, according to the statement by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

Swami Ishwarcharandas honoured PM Modi at his official residence, by adorning him with a garland and draping a saffron shawl over his shoulders. He acknowledged his significant contributions to the nation and the world. He also commended Prime Minister Modi for the remarkable renovation and development of pilgrimage sites across India, a feat unparalleled in recent centuries.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around Abu Dhabi temple's significance for global harmony and Modi's vision for India's spiritual leadership on the global stage.

As per the press statement, Swami Brahmaviharidas showcased the latest update of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing its intricate carvings and all-inclusive grandeur, saying that "the inauguration ceremony will be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for time to come."

On this, PM Modi said, that it will reflect the ideal of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - "an ideal spiritual space, not merely rooted in beliefs and traditions, but a confluence of diverse cultures and civilizations. The essence of spiritual harmony, symbolizing the path forward", the release added.

