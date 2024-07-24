Ahmadiyya Community in UK to organise largest community gathering

London [UK], July 24 : The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the UK announced on Tuesday that they will hold the largest gathering of the Muslim community from July 26-28 this year at Alton, Hampshire.

A statement by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Press (AMCP) revealed that this year's convention, titled 'Jalsa Salana 2024', will be aimed at emphasising prayers for global peace and will urge the international Muslim community to play a role in reducing international volatility.

The convention will be headed by Hazrat Mirza Masroor, the worldwide Head and Caliph of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

In the statement released by the AMCP, Ahmad stressed that the current global tensions make it imperative for Muslims to turn back to their Creator to embody values of peace and tolerance.

In a statement, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, worldwide Head and Caliph, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said, "As Muslims, we pray five times a day, and in each prayer, it is incumbent upon us to recite the first chapter of the Holy Qur'an. In its second verse, Allah the Almighty proclaims that He is the Lord of all the Worlds and of all people. He is not just the Provider and Sustainer of Muslims, but He provides for, and sustains Christians, Jews, Hindus, Sikhs, and indeed people of all religions and beliefs."

In his statement, he added, "According to my belief, it is not possible to fulfil the rights of Allah the Almighty or attain His nearness without fulfilling the rights of our fellow human beings and all of God's creation. True Muslims, therefore, live their lives peacefully and seek to propagate peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding in society."

The convention is expected to gather over 35 thousand participants from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. The event will serve as a platform for spiritual renewal and the promotion of global peace.

The convention will include a powerful ceremony where attendees will link hands in a gesture of unity, signifying their desire to elevate their spiritual standards and to fulfil the rights of all humanity.

Additionally, Rafiq Hayat, UK President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, emphasised the role of faith in overcoming adversity. "Our convention is a reminder that our duty as Muslims is to be loyal, peaceful, and dutiful citizens," he said. "Through our motto, 'Love for All, Hatred for None,' we aim to build stronger, more cohesive communities and promote peace and tolerance in society."

The convention will feature delegates from various spheres, including civic, religious, and political, and the event will be broadcast worldwide. By bringing together people of diverse backgrounds, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community seeks to foster dialogue, education, and efforts to combat ignorance and hatred.

