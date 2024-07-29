Ahmadiyya Muslim Convention in Hampshire highlights calls for global peace

Hampshire [UK], July 29 : The annual convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, known as Jalsa Salana, was held in Alton, Hampshire, from July 26 to 28, under the theme "Prayers for Peace, Voices for Peace".

This event represents the largest gathering of Ahmadiyya Muslims in the UK, as it attracted over 35,000 attendees. The event aimed to rally Muslims globally to actively contribute to peace and justice efforts amid escalating conflicts worldwide.

In his keynote address, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the global Head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, stressed the urgent need for a new approach to counter the growing global instability fueled by inequality and unjust policies. He emphasized the role of spiritual and moral principles in achieving lasting peace, urging participants to elevate their spiritual standards and embrace unity.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said that with wars from Ukraine to the Middle East and the potential for nuclear war being commonly discussed as a possibility, "I have repeatedly warned that the unjust policies of major powers and unfair political, legal, and economic systems prevailing in much of the world are triggering an ever-rising tide of inequality, which in turn is fuelling global instability and insecurity."

The Jalsa Salana served as a platform for spiritual renewal and the promotion of global peace. The convention included a ceremony where attendees linked hands in a gesture of unity, signifying their desire to elevate their spiritual standards and fulfil the rights of all humanity.

The convention featured prayers, dialogue sessions, and strategic discussions addressing peace and promoting values of tolerance and humanitarian service.

It aimed to provide a blueprint for achieving global peace, supported by exhibitions, interfaith dialogues, and humanitarian initiatives showcasing the community's commitment to peace and justice.

The event garnered attention from leaders and dignitaries worldwide and was broadcast globally, enhancing its impact and outreach.

