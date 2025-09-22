Ahmed al-Sharaa makes history, becomes 1st Syrian to address UNGA in 60 years

New York [US], September 22 : Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is making history as the first Syrian leader to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in over 60 years, marking a significant milestone in Syria's diplomatic journey, Al Jazeera reported.

His attendance at the 80th session of UNGA comes after Bashar al-Assad's ouster in December 2024, ending the Assad family's 50-year rule.

The last Syrian leader to attend the UNGA was President Nureddin al-Atassi, who ruled before the al-Assad family came to power in 1971 and maintained its rule until al-Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad's government in December.

Al-Sharaa arrived in New York on Sunday, leading a large delegation of Syrian officials, in what state media described as a "landmark trip", Al Jazeera reported.

The symbolism of the visit was also significant because it is the latest milestone in the normalisation of al-Sharaa and his government, who seized power in the country in a lightning offensive after spending more than a decade as a rebel fighter in northern Syria, Al Jazeera reported.

Al-Sharaa had a meeting with United States President Donald Trump in May, the first such encounter between a Syrian president and a US president in 25 years, at a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

At the meeting, Trump said the US would drop all sanctions on Syria, which he subsequently did, and added that Washington was "exploring normalising relations with Syria's new government".

Al-Sharaa's meeting with US President Donald Trump in May 2025, the first such encounter in 25 years, led to the lifting of most sanctions on Syria, paving the way for reconstruction and development.

Al-Sharaa's fledgling government has been contending with internal strife, notably an eruption of violence in the southern area of Suwayda in June, as well as repeated Israeli attacks and military incursions into Syrian territory despite talks between the two nations.

Former Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists, Ahmed al-Sharaa said, "President Trump took a big step towards Syria by lifting the sanctions with a quick, courageous and historic decision.

"He recognised that Syria should be safe, stable and unified. This is in the greatest interest of all the countries in the world, not just Syria," he added, saying he hoped to have another meeting with Trump while in the US.

Syria is set to hold its first parliamentary elections since Assad's fall on October 5, 2025, using an electoral college system due to logistical challenges.

