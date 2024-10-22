Ahmed bin Mohammed attends third edition of Al Ameen forum

Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, has approved a new package of projects and initiatives aimed at fostering the growth of startups, supporting national talent, and driving innovation and entrepreneurship.

The projects and initiatives are designed to support the UAE's development objectives and reinforce its status as a leading hub for future industries. By building national talent, expanding opportunities in the digital sector, and opening new avenues for economic growth, they aim to drive sustainable progress and development across various sectors.

The initiatives also seek to strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in innovation and technology, while advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the city's GDP by 2033 and establish it as one of the world's top three urban economies.

The projects were approved during a meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and Digital Economy, during which he reviewed a report submitted by the committee, showcasing the progress made on a number of previous and ongoing projects as well as plans for upcoming ones.

Hamdan stressed that the UAE, guided by the visionary leadership of the UAE President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is steadily establishing itself as a global technology and digital economy leader.

He emphasised Dubai's commitment to a strategic approach that not only keeps pace with advancements in key areas like the digital economy and entrepreneurship but also aims to establish the city as a global pioneer. This direction is driven by an ambitious vision and a strong determination to achieve the highest levels of global competitiveness.

"Our strategies in Dubai are not merely aimed at keeping pace with global developments, but also on leading them," he added. "The projects we are launching today will contribute to building a strong, sustainable digital economy that fulfills our vision, and aligns with the aspirations of the Emirati people to achieve the highest levels of excellence.

"We firmly believe that the future belongs to those who make it today, not tomorrow, and the momentum of progress waits for no one. Our goal is to support the UAE's strategic objectives and elevate its role in driving global development, while positioning Dubai as a leading international hub for future technologies and a launchpad for startups worldwide aiming to drive transformative change. We will continue to empower entrepreneurs and innovators, providing them with all the support needed to achieve their dreams," he further said.

The innovative projects span diverse areas, including enhancing government operations, investing in national talent, building Emirati capabilities, supporting startup growth, and preserving the aesthetic ambience of Dubai's urban landscape within a sustainable framework.

Hamdan emphasised that transforming government assets into innovative commercial projects represents a major step forward in solidifying Dubai's status as a global economic powerhouse. H.H. stated: "Building a strong and sustainable digital economy requires us to invest in our young people, as they are the driving force behind realising Dubai's ambitious vision."

He urged Dubai government teams to speed up the implementation of the approved projects, making the most of the expertise available across different government entities. He highlighted the importance of all teams working together and coordinating efforts to ensure that Dubai continues to strengthen its role as a global leader in innovation and technology.

During the meeting, Hamdan was briefed on the results achieved by the Dubai AI Campus in five months. The initiative attracted 130 startups within the first five months of its launch, contributing to reinforcing Dubai's leadership in artificial intelligence technologies. He was also briefed on Expand North Star, the world's largest startup event, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. This year's event saw extensive participation from entrepreneurs and investors, attracting numerous startups, investors, and unicorn companies.

The projects approved by Hamdan include the Government Venture Building Program, which aims to transform government assets into innovative business ventures; the National Tech Skills Enhancement Program, designed to empower and support national talent in joining the private sector; IGNYTE digital platform to help startups grow and expand globally from Dubai; and CleanScape, a technology-driven initiative to maintain Dubai's aesthetic appeal.

The new projects are in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy over the next decade and solidify its standing as a global leader in innovation and technology.

The Government Venture Building Programme aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within government entities by transforming government assets into commercial ventures or developing new products and services. It also seeks to develop national government projects through strategic partnerships, such as the collaboration between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the Dubai Campus for Artificial Intelligence to accelerate the growth of the UAE's commercial space market through 'Space Labs for Earth'. Projects approved in the first phase also include the development of AI-based solutions by Dubai Campus for Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with Dubai Civil Defence to enhance public safety and emergency response.

The second initiative, National Tech Skills Enhancement Programme, is designed to support national talent, particularly fourth-year university students in technical disciplines, seeking to train 5,000 Emiratis in future technologies over the next five years, preparing them for employment in the private sector. The programme will provide students with essential training to prepare them for employment at leading technology companies, helping them acquire the skills needed to thrive in this growing sector.

This initiative also aims to bridge the gap between academic education and the technical labour market by equipping students with on-the-job skills required in the digital sector. It offers mentorship and support to boost the employment prospects of local talent in technical fields, enhancing their contribution to building Dubai's digital economy and ensuring the sustainability of the emirate's digital transformation.

IGNYTE is a digital platform dedicated to empowering the next generation of start-ups and entrepreneurs on their global growth journey. The platform is set to become a cornerstone of the Dubai Digital Economy Strategy, empowering over 100,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs by 2029. As part of Dubai's ambition to become a global epicentre for entrepreneurship, IGNYTE connects founders with a global network of investors, mentors, corporate organisations, and government entities, creating a comprehensive growth ecosystem.

To maximise the benefits for start-ups joining the platform, the platform aims to significantly expand its offerings by 2029 by attracting 5,000 venture capital firms (VCs) and investors, 5,000 vetted mentors and experts, over 500 corporate and government partners, and 5,000 exclusive perks. These perks will collectively help start-ups save more than $100 million.

IGNYTE also offers exclusive benefits to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality, and will provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to present their ideas to investors, build networks with global companies and investors, and gain access to exclusive competitions and resources such as AI models and data to drive innovation.

The first phase of the platform will be launched in Dubai in the fourth quarter of 2024, expanding to the UAE in the first quarter of 2026, and to the GCC in the second quarter of the same year.

The final project among the approved initiatives is CleanScape, an innovative initiative designed to enhance urban management in Dubai through advanced data-driven technologies. Developed in collaboration with the MIT Senseable City Lab in Dubai, the project combines analytical techniques with demographic and traffic data to identify key areas across the city requiring focused attention.

CleanScape leverages both traditional approaches, such as collaboration with municipal teams, and modern technologies, such as computer vision, to assess urban conditions effectively. The initiative aims to boost operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the urban environment in a sustainable manner. CleanScape represents an investment in maintaining a clean and sustainable city, in line with Dubai's vision of becoming a smart city that harnesses technology for better quality of life.

The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Vice Chairman of the Committee, as well as other members of the Committee including Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; Ahmed bin Byat, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Malek Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and Chairman of TECOM Group; Arif Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Maha Al Mezaina, Reporter of the Committee.

The Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, chaired by Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aims to shape the future of artificial intelligence, develop plans for investment in the metaverse, and build partnerships to enhance Dubai's digital economy. The committee is responsible for researching and formulating policies and strategies for future technologies, including the metaverse, artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual reality, augmented reality, Internet of Things, data centres, and cloud computing. It also oversees the implementation of digital economy and technology strategies for Dubai. (ANI/WAM)

