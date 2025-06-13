Ahmedabad Plane Crash: British King Charles III Expresses Grief Over Air India Tragedy

British King Charles said he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were "desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning".

"Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones,” reads his statement issued from Buckingham Palace.



"I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time," the 76-year-old monarch said.Earlier, the palace said the King had been kept informed as news of the crash hit the headlines in the UK around 9 am local time.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy took to social media to express his support."Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support," he said. Lammy said the UK Foreign Office has arranged crisis teams in both Delhi and London.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a contact number for consular assistance as it works with local authorities to establish the facts.