AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's model for operational innovation

Dubai [UAE], August 17 (ANI/WAM): The Automated Railway Infrastructure Inspection System (ARIIS), implemented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), constitutes a practical model for employing the latest artificial intelligence technologies in the transport sector. It aims to enhance the efficiency of operational maintenance and improve safety standards, while reducing reliance on traditional inspections that previously consumed significant time and resources.

This innovative technology marks a significant advancement in Dubai Metro's operational maintenance, aligning with Dubai's vision to be a global leader in Artificial Intelligence and sustainable infrastructure. ARIIS, a sophisticated robotic platform equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, lasers, and 3D cameras, autonomously inspects rail tracks, and critical infrastructure without interrupting metro operations. This solution underscores Dubai Metro's commitment to enhancing safety, efficiency, and reliability through pioneering smart technologies.

The groundbreaking AI-driven robotic inspection solution enables the application of proactive maintenance strategies through advanced diagnostic technologies, helping to extend the lifespan of infrastructure and reduce periodic maintenance costs by up to 25%. Real-time data analytics also support precise and well-informed maintenance decisions, enhancing resource management efficiency by 40% and minimizing unnecessary interventions.

Since its implementation, the ARIIS has succeeded in reducing the time required for periodic inspections by 75%, equivalent to saving nearly 1,700 human working hours, and cutting traditional inspection operations by up to 70%. It has also improved infrastructure condition assessment capabilities by 40%, accelerating maintenance procedures, reducing emergency interventions, and enhancing the overall reliability of the metro network.

The RTA noted that the system is currently being phased in across select metro lines, with a comprehensive plan to roll it out across all routes following successful technical and operational evaluation.

The Authority also revealed that it is studying the possibility of extending ARIISor similar technologiesto other modes of transport, such as the tram, depending on the nature of their infrastructure and operational requirements.

The system collects comprehensive data covering rail conditions, cracks, wear and tear, and deviations, which are then analysed using artificial intelligence algorithms to support data-driven predictive maintenance. This approach enhances infrastructure sustainability and extends its service life.

All inspections are carried out in line with the highest occupational safety standards, coordinated with the control centre, and scheduled during nightly maintenance windows to minimize impact on metro operations and passenger services. Thanks to the smart technology, inspections have become faster and more accurate, eliminating the need to suspend or delay services. (ANI/WAM)

