'Aiming to reach an agreement by end of year': EU Ambassador hails positive momentum in India-EU FTA talks

Brussels [Belgium], October 29 : European Union's Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin hailed the progress made in the India-EU FTA talks held in Brussels and said that they aimed to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

Ambassador Delphin said, "Positive momentum in India-EU FTA Talks in Brussels. Substantial progress. EU & India in continuous negotiation mode, aiming to reach an agreement by end of year."

In a post on X, he shared the remarks by Maros Sefcovic, the Commisioner for Trade and Economic Security, who thanked Minister Piyush Goyal for the discussions.

"We share the common objective, that is to deliver on the mandate given to us by the President von der leyen and PM Modi", Sefcovic said.

He appreciated how discussions were held in full transparency and trust. "I'm glad to report that we've been able to progress substantially across a number of areas."

He said a team would travel to New Delhi "to conclude the technical tariff negotiations. Beyond the area of tariffs, we have made good progress on measures that will further facilitate bilateral trade and investment between India and the European Union and we agreed with the minister that we will stay in close touch".

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal concluded his visit to Brussels, after having "intense but very productive" engagements with Maros Sefcovic, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security of the European Union, on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

The talks have resulted in the creation of a framework that will significantly support businesses on both sides, delivering a "win-win" situation for the EU and India.

The Commerce Minister further expressed his commitment to realise the India-EU FTA.

"We are committed to realising the common vision of our leaders, PM Narendra Modi ji and EU President Ursula von der Leyen, for shared prosperity of our people through innovation, trade, investments, and job creation," he said.

Goyal was on a two-day October 27-28 official visit to Brussels.

Minister Goyal began his visit to Brussels with a meeting with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, to strengthen discussions on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Minister's trip was aimed at giving political and strategic direction to the ongoing talks, which recently saw progress during the 14th round of negotiations held earlier this month.

This visit took place against the backdrop of the India-EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year.

The two leaders had highlighted the importance of a future-ready trade relationship that advances prosperity, sustainability, and innovation on both sides.

