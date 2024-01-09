AINU completes 1,000 robotic surgeries

Hyderabad, Jan 9 Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), India’s largest single specialty hospital network of urology and nephrology care, on Tuesday announced that it has completed 1,000 robotic surgeries.

The robotic surgeries were successfully performed for the treatment of kidney cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and reconstructive urology (surgery to recreate, and repair areas of the urinary tract).

Dr. C. Mallikarjuna, Chief Consultant Urologist and Managing Director, AINU told a press conference that the advantages of robotic surgery over traditional methods are evident in the post-operation experiences of patients.

He said that following a complete prostatectomy, individuals undergoing robotic surgery benefit from a more consistent urination pattern, eliminating the discomfort of bladder control, they also can have a normal penile erection as the delicate nerves can be effectively preserved.

“In the case of kidney cancers Robotic surgery has also displayed exceptional outcomes,” he said.

He said that in cases of early-stage kidney cancer, the precision of robotic surgery allows for the targeted removal of tumors while preserving the majority of the kidney.

“This approach stands in stark contrast to traditional methods that may necessitate the removal of the entire kidney,” he said.

He said that the robotic surgery allows for greater precision, dexterity, and visualization during surgeries, ultimately leading to improved clinical outcomes and reduced postoperative discomfort for patients, lesser blood loss, and faster recovery.

He said that patients undergoing general surgery often require more extended periods of rest before they can resume their work activities.

“In contrast, those undergoing robotic surgery experience quicker recovery times, enabling them to return to work sooner,” he said.

Dr. P.C . Reddy, Senior Urologist and Executive Director, AINU said that the robotic surgeries have become crucial in complicated surgical cases.

“It can be used in most inaccessible areas with ease with almost the same movements of hands, with good precision, and less blood loss,” he said.

He said that the artificial intelligence is going to further boost the use of surgical Robots.

“In the future, AI is going to analyse different steps in surgical procedures all over the world and advise the best steps in each procedure,” he said.

AINU was recently acquired by Asia Healthcare Holdings. It has seven hospitals across four cities with a leading team of nephrologists and urologists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor