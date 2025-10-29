Air Arabia's first flight takes off from Ras Al Khaimah to Yekaterinburg, Russia

Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], October 29 (ANI/WAM): Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the start of its weekly non-stop flight between Ras Al Khaimah and Yekaterinburg, Russia. This new route is part of Air Arabia's continued expansion from Ras Al Khaimah, offering passengers affordable and convenient travel options.

Commenting on the announcement, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: "The commencement of our new service to Yekaterinburg marks another step in expanding Air Arabia's growing network from Ras Al Khaimah. This new route reinforces our commitment to offering our customers affordable and seamless connectivity while supporting both tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia".

In addition to the new service to Yekaterinburg, Air Arabia also operates regular non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Moscow, offering passengers greater choice and flexibility for business and tourism alike. (ANI/WAM):

