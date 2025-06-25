Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visits Greece to strengthen bilateral air force ties; receives Guard of Honour upon arrival

Athens [Greece], June 25 : Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Greece as part of an official visit to Hellenic Air Force General Staff (HAFGS) located at Papagou Military Base in the European nation.

According to a release by the Hellenic Air Force, the Air Chief Marshal arrived in the country on Monday, June 23, upon the invitation of Lieutenant General (P) Dimosthenis Grigoriadis, Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff.

The visit, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in operations and training, marks a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two air forces.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, was presented with the ceremonial Guard of Honour on arrival during his official visit to Greece, on invitation of Lt Gen (P) Dimosthenis Grigoriadis, Chief of HAF General Staff. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in Operations and Training. The CAS was briefed on HAF's operational framework, visited a Combat Wing, and participated in Staff talks. The two Air Forces continue to reinforce interoperability through joint participation in exercises like Iniochos and Tarang Shakti," the Indian Air Force stated in a post on X.

During his stay, Air Chief Marshal Singh, accompanied by Lieutenant General Grigoriadis, will be visiting the Hellenic Air Force Combat Wings and the Hellenic Air Force Academy at the Dekelia Air Base in Tatoi.

The Hellenic Air Force, in its release, provided further details on the visit, noting the ongoing collaboration between the two air forces, which has been demonstrated through joint participation in military exercises such as 'Iniochos 23', 'Iniochos 25', and the multinational exercise 'Tarang Shakti 24'.

"On Monday, June 23, 2025, the Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff (HAFGS), Lieutenant General (P) Dimosthenis Grigoriadis, welcomed to the HAFGS the Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, following an official invitation. During his visit, the Chief of the Indian Air Force was briefed on the organization, mission, and operational activities of the Hellenic Air Force (HAF). Discussions were held on enhancing bilateral cooperation in both the operational and training domains. The existing cooperation between the two Air Forces is demonstrated through their joint participation in exercises such as "Iniochos 23", "Iniochos 25", and the multinational exercise "Tarang Shakti 24", which strengthen interoperability and strategic collaboration between the two countries. During his stay in Greece, the Chief of the Indian Air Force, accompanied by the Chief of the HAFGS, is scheduled to visit Hellenic Air Force Combat Wings as well as the Hellenic Air Force Academy at the Dekelia Air Base in Tatoi," the release stated.

