Air defences intercept missile launched from Lebanon: Israel Defence Forces

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 18 : The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said air defences "successfully intercepted" a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon at a remotely manned military aircraft, prompting air raid sirens to go off in northern Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli military said that "no crossing into Israeli territory was detected." It further said that the alerts were triggered by the interceptions, according to The Times of Israel report.

Earlier, the IDF said that Israeli fighter jets and combat helicopters conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon on Friday evening, according to The Times of Israel report. It said that the airstrikes were carried out in response to repeated missile and rocket attacks on northern Israel.

According to IDF, the targets included infrastructure belonging to the terror group, command centers, and observation posts, The Times of Israel reported. A rocket was also fired from Lebanon at the Mount Dov area on the northern border, which caused no injuries. The IDF said it shelled the source of the fire with artillery.

Meanwhile, IDF said that Israeli troops found mortar shells, RPGs and other weapons in a kindergarten and an elementary school in northern Gaza.

Taking to X, IDF stated, "RPGs, mortar shells, and other weapons were found by IDF troops inside a kindergarten and an elementary school in northern Gaza. Kindergartens should store toys, not deadly weapons."

IDF said Hamas hides weapons and operatives in civilian infrastructure, including schools and mosques.

In a post shared on X, IDF stated, "Hamas hides weapons and operatives among civilian infrastructure, schools and mosques, and it's bases are embedded intricately inside them."

Meanwhile, two fuel tankers entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Friday, following approval by Israel's war cabinet to facilitate regular deliveries to the besieged enclave, CNN reported.

The tankers, carrying a total of 60,000 litres of diesel fuel, were authorised for use by international organisations, particularly the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), according to Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari.

"This fuel entered in a limited manner for the use of international organisations, for UNRWA," Rear Adm Hagari stated, specifying that the fuel would support desalination facilities providing water to the southern strip. The oversight of this process is led by the United States and Egypt."

There are desalination facilities that should provide water to the southern strip, so the fuel is used just for these two needs. We monitor this issue to ensure it's used for these two needs only. This (process) is led by the US and Egypt," Hagari added.

The decision allows two fuel tankers a day to enter Gaza, providing essential support to the water and sewage systems on the verge of collapse due to a lack of electricity. Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel's national security adviser, emphasised the critical state of these systems in a Friday briefing.

Israel's war cabinet approved a measure on Friday allowing two fuel tankers a day to enter Gaza for water and sewage system support, CNN reported, citing Israel's national security adviser.

Those systems are "on the verge of collapsing, considering the lack of electricity and ability to operate the sewage and water systems," the official, Tzachi Hanegbi, said in a Friday briefing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor