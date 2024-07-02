Air Europa 787 Turbulence: 30 Injured After Boeing Flight Hits Turbulence, Passenger Thrown Into Overhead Luggage (Watch Video)

An Air Europa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner experienced severe turbulence, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Brazil on Monday. The incident resulted in injuries to 30 individuals, as passengers were thrown out of their seats, including one man who became trapped in an overhead compartment.

Watch Video:

WATCH: Passenger thrown into overhead luggage compartment during severe turbulence on Air Europe flight. At least 30 injured. Plane landed in Brazil pic.twitter.com/aVVuxhA4MQ — BNO News (@BNONews) July 1, 2024

The mid-air incident occurred as the flight was en route from Madrid, Spain, to Montevideo, Uruguay, according to a statement from Spanish airline Air Europa. Flight UX045 was diverted to Natal airport in northeast Brazil following the turbulence, as reported by The New York Post.

#INCIDENTE | Al menos 30 pasajeros resultaron heridos cuando el vuelo UX045 de Air Europa, un Boeing 787-9 que viajaba de Madrid a Montevideo, encontró severas turbulencias temprano esta mañana.

Tras el incidente, el vuelo fue desviado a Natal, Brasil, donde los heridos… pic.twitter.com/ksXFTxB49d — Aviación Guayaquil (@AviacionGYE) July 1, 2024

Additional footage revealed torn ceiling panels, a damaged seat, and oxygen masks hanging loosely overhead, highlighting the extent of the turbulence impact on the flight, which was carrying 325 passengers.

In a statement, Air Europa said the flight landed without any issues and people were being treated for injuries "of varying degrees". "The plane has landed normally and the injuries of varying degrees that were recorded are already being treated," the airline said.

