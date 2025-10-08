"Air Forces' partnership continues to soar higher": French Embassy extends wishes on Air Force Day 2025

New Delhi [India], October 8 : The French Embassy in India extended warm wishes as India celebrates the 93rd Air Force Day. It hailed the partnership of the Indian and French Air Forces and how they continue to work towards an open and secure Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the French Embassy said, "Congratulations @IAF_MCC on 93rd #AirForceDay 2025! With bilateral and multilateral exercises enhancing interoperability, the French and Indian air forces' partnership continues to soar higher, building on decades of trust, technology sharing & teamwork for an open and secure Indo-Pacific."

https://x.com/FranceinIndia/status/1975712570485915954

India and France have enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation, which involves a strategic component.

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation, which involves a strategic component. Launched on January 26, 1998, India's first-ever Strategic Partnership embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by drawing upon a strong and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Defence and security, civil nuclear matters and space constitute the principal pillars of the strategic cooperation between India and France, which now includes a strong Indo-Pacific component.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed its prowess as it held a massive parade at the Hindon Air Base to celebrate the 93rd Indian Air Force Day.

The parade featured fighter jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, along with India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor