Air India announces one-time waiver on charges on flights to and from Tel Aviv amid Israel - Hamas War

Air India on Tuesday announced a one-time waiver on charges for passengers looking to reschedule or cancel their confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv. The airline has introduced this offer to assist travelers who may need to make adjustments to their travel plans during these challenging times.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT:



Air India is offering a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv. The offer is valid on tickets issued before 9th October for travel until 31st October 2023.



Customer Care Contact… — Air India (@airindia) October 10, 2023

Air India is offering a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv. The offer is valid on tickets issued before 9th October for travel until 31st October 2023. Customer Care Contact (24×7): 0124 264 1407; 020-26231407; 1860 233 1407,” the airline said in a post on X.