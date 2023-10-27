Air India deploys newly inducted Boeing 777 aircraft to all three US destinations

New Delhi, Oct 27 Tata owned Air India has deployed its newly inducted Boeing 777 aircraft to all three US destinations it serves non-stop -- Mumbai-New York JFK Airport, Newark Liberty Airport (New Jersey), and San Francisco.

The airline spokesperson said that for the first time, all North American cities served by Air India from Mumbai have been upgraded to aircraft with modern-generation seats and in-flight entertainment systems in all classes.

"In addition, one of the two daily Air India flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow (AI130/AI131) will now also operate on the new B777 aircraft offering modern generation interiors, as well as introducing First Class cabins," said the spokesperson.

The B777-200LR aircraft serving San Francisco and New York-JFK comes with 28 Business, 48 Premium Economy and 212 Economy Class seats, whilst the B777-300ER serving Newark-Liberty and London offers 8 First Class, 40 Business and 280 Economy Class seats.

"We are delighted to now offer an elevated experience on all routes from Mumbai to the United States, and to upgrade one of our London services. This is part of the ongoing product transformation underway at Air India, with 7 new B777s inducted over the last year to be followed by 4 more, along with 6 new Airbus A350s, over the coming months," said Campbell Wilson, MD & CEO, Air India.

"All of these aircraft feature much-improved interiors and pave the way for the full interior upgrade of our entire widebody fleet commencing in the middle of 2024," Wilson added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor