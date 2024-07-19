Air India ferry flight from Mumbai departs for Krasnoyarsk

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Air India on Friday said that their ferry flight from Mumbai to Krasnoyarsk has departed and is expected to reach Krasnoyarsk at 8pm (local time).

The airline said that the team is carrying essentials and sufficient food for all passengers.

In a post on X, the airline said, "UPDATE #4: FERRY FLIGHT AI1179 TO KRASNOYARSK, RUSSIA. Our ferry flight AI1179 from Mumbai (BOM) to Krasnoyarsk, Russia (KJA) is now airborne and is expected to arrive at KJA at 2000 Hrs (local time) on 19 July 2024. An Air India team, including crew and security personnel, are on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff at KJA may require. The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to a sufficient amount of food for all passengers. The aircraft will ferry all passengers and crew out of KJA at the earliest."

"We have also set up a dedicated hotline for the family, relatives, and friends of AI183 guests for any information they may require:

India - 011 - 69329301

USA - +13177390126

We will share further updates when available," the post added.

UPDATE #4: FERRY FLIGHT AI1179 TO KRASNOYARSK, RUSSIA Our ferry flight AI1179 from Mumbai (BOM) to Krasnoyarsk, Russia (KJA) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at KJA at 2000 Hrs (local time) on 19 July 2024. An Air India team, including crew and security personnel, are… — Air India (@airindia) July 19, 2024

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said that an Embassy team of three senior officials and an interpreter is on the ground in Krasnoyarsk to assist the passengers of the Air India flight AI183 which made an emergency landing on Thursday.

The statement said that the Indian officials will stay on the ground till the replacement plane arrives and takes all the passengers.

Earlier, the airline had said that "Food and beverage amenities at the terminal, which were closed for the evening, have now opened and meals are being provided to all passengers. Representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have travelled overnight and are working with Russian authorities to allow passengers to move to hotels, which have been on standby throughout the night. Regulatory clearances have been obtained for a relief flight that will depart Mumbai at 1100 hrs IST and ferry the guests out of Krasnoyarsk International Airport later today. Air India regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor