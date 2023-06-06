Air India flight AI173 diverted to Russia's Magadan after snag

New Delhi, June 6 Air India flight AI173, from Delhi to San Francisco, was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Magadan airport in Russia due to a technical issue with one of its engines, officials said.

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, encountered the problem mid-flight, prompting the pilot to take immediate action to ensure the safety of all onboard.

Air India officials assured the passengers that alternate travel arrangements would be made to ensure they reach their destinations as soon as possible.

"The passengers are being provided all support on ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks on ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," said the airline's spokesperson.



ssh/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor