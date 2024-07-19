Air India gets clearance for relief flight to ferry stranded passengers of AI183 from Krasnoyarsk

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Air India said that they have obtained clearance for a relief flight that would take the passengers on its flight AI-183, bound from New Delhi to San Francisco, to Mumbai.

The statement added that the passengers are now being provided food and beverages. The Air India flight made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia at around midnight local time.

"AI183 of 18 July 2024 operating Delhi to San Francisco had made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia at around midnight local time. Air India's local support was activated to assist passengers, who were required by authorities to remain in the terminal building in the absence of Russian visas," a statement from Air India said.

"Food and beverage amenities at the terminal, which were closed for the evening, have now opened and meals are being provided to all passengers. Representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have travelled overnight and are working with Russian authorities to allow passengers to move to hotels, which have been on standby throughout the night. Regulatory clearances have been obtained for a relief flight that will depart Mumbai at 1100 hrs IST and ferry the guests out of Krasnoyarsk International Airport later today. Air India regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety," the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday night, the Airline said that after the precautionary landing of the aircraft in Russia the Airline was in the process of organising this party support to provide arrangements to the passengers.

"Air India flight AI183 of 18 July 2024 operating from Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area. The aircraft landed safely at KJA with all 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew, who have now disembarked and have been taken to the terminal building for further processes. As Air India does not have its own staff at KJA, we are arranging for third-party support to provide all necessary assistance to passengers. Air India is also in liaison with government agencies and regulatory authorities, and we are making arrangements for a ferry flight to KJA to take passengers onwards to San Francisco at the earliest." a statement from Air India said.

