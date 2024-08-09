Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv as Middle East tensions rise

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Air India announced on Friday the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, effective immediately, until further notice amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran

The decision was made in response to the current situation in the region.

Further, Air India said that they are continuously monitoring the situation and prioritising the safety of their guests and crew.

#ImportantAnnouncement In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are offering a full refund to… — Air India (@airindia) August 9, 2024

"In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operations of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice," Air India said in a post on X.

We are continuously monitoring the situation and are offering a full refund to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv. The safety of our guests and crew remains our topmost priority," the airline added.

ANNOUNCEMENT In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support… — Air India (@airindia) August 2, 2024

Earlier, Air India had announced on August 2 that it would suspend its services to Tel Aviv until August 8 in response to the heightening tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Air India said, "In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operations of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including August 8."

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. The safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority," the airline added.

Tensions have been heightened in the Middle East since the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Iran, allegedly by Israeli forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor