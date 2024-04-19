Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30 amid escalating tensions in Middle East

New Delhi [India], April 19 : Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Air India announced to suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30, assuring the safety of their customers and crew members.

Sharing on their social media platform X, Air India stated, "Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East."

They further emphasised that the airline is extending support to their passengers who have confirmed bookings, adding that a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges will be provided.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," they stated.

"We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com," Air India added in their post.

Israel launched missile strikes against Tehran during the early hours of Friday morning (local time), ABC News reported citing a senior US official.

However, the official could not confirm whether Syria and Iraq sites were hit as well. The report came shortly after local sources reported blasts in the Isfahan region in Central Iran.

Iran's air defence systems were activated in several locations after multiple explosions were heard close to the airport and an army base in the Iranian city of Isfahan, state media reported early Friday morning.

The missile launches come after Iran launched an offensive on targets around Israel on Saturday last week, according to Israeli military authorities, in which the nation fired a barrage of over 300 unmanned drones and missiles.

Following Iran's attack on Israel last week, India's two major airlines - Air India and Vistara, announced the avoidance of Iranian airspace and were taking longer flight paths for their Europe and US operations to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Air India said in a statement, "We are closely monitoring the developing situation in the Middle East. Presently, our aircraft will operate on alternate flight paths to and from India, according to the top priority of the safety of our passengers and crew."

