Air India unveils new domestic In-flight menu

New Delhi, Oct 3 Air India has unveiled a specially curated menu for its domestic passengers with effect from October 1 coinciding with the onset of festive season.

The new in-flight menu, featuring an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers and decadent desserts, showcases India's locally sourced culinary influence. It also incorporates exquisite renditions of regional specialties from the kitchens and streets all around the world to satiate the global palate.

At the same time, utmost attention will be paid to ensure that the array of delicacies are healthy and stay hygienic, right from the kitchen to the tray-table. Customers of Air India can select their preferred meal choice at the time of booking.

The new menu includes an extensive selection of scrumptious hot meals, irresistible desserts, and refreshing beverages including fresh juices and smoothies. Every meal is prepared as per the utmost standards of sanitation and quality.

On board, passengers from business class can look forward to buttery and flaky croissant, sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffin, cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives, mustard cream coated chicken sausage etc. along with Indian dishes such as aloo parantha, meduvada and podiidly for breakfast, followed by fish curry, chicken chettinad, potato podimas etc. for lunch. The airline will be serving chicken 65, grilled sliced pesto chicken sandwich, Mumbai batatawada for high-tea.

Economy class customers will be delighted by a selection of cheese mushroom omelette, dry jeera aloo wedges, garlic tossed spinach and corn for breakfast, followed by palatable vegetable biryani, malabarchicken curry, and mixed vegetable poriyal for lunch. The passengers will enjoy vegetable fried noodles, chilli chicken, and blueberry vanilla pastry, coffee truffle slice for high-tea.

Commenting on the new menu, SandeepVerma, Head of Inflight Services, Air India said, "The new domestic in-flight menu has been carefully selected by top chefs to blend rich and flavourful Indian cuisine with contemporary International meal options. The new menu choices have been curated to ensure that the flyers enjoy a gourmet meal with emphasis on health and well-being. With several festivals approaching, the new menu offers choices that bring together culinary excellence from different parts of the world. We are excited to roll out this new menu on domestic routes, and are hard at work preparing a revamp of the international menu as well."

