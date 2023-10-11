Air India's turbulent skies: Growing concerns over reliability, safety of int'l flights

New Delhi, Oct 11 Air India, which has been a prominent player in the aviation industry for decades, is facing growing concerns regarding the reliability and safety of its international flights. The airline has been plagued by recurring technical and operational issues, leading to increased anxiety among passengers.

Passengers have reported a disturbing pattern of delays, cancellations, and onboard technical glitches affecting Air India flights' departure.

The frequency of these incidents has raised questions about the airline's commitment to passenger safety and its ability to maintain operational excellence.

Passengers have often found themselves stranded at the airport for hours, unsure of when their flights would depart. These delays have disrupted travel plans, causing inconvenience to both business and leisure travellers.

Many have taken to social media to express their frustration, with some even questioning the reliability of Air India as a carrier.

In addition to delays, passengers have also reported technical problems onboard, including malfunctioning entertainment systems, faulty seat recliners, and even issues with cabin pressurisation. Such problems not only inconvenience passengers but also pose potential safety risks.

Passengers have expressed concerns about the airline'smaintenance practices and the adequacy of pre-flight safety checks.

One such international flight incident pertains to Air India flight AI-173 -- Delhi to San Francisco. On October 2, Air India flight AI-173, scheduled to depart for San Francisco from Delhi early on Tuesday, was cancelled hours before its scheduled take-off.

"This is to inform you about your flight AI-173 (DEL- SFO) flight has been cancelled due to operational reasons dated on October 3," read the message sent from Air India to one of the passengers.

The flight was scheduled to take off from Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.a.m. on Tuesday (October 3).

This is the same flight, which while on way from Delhi to San Francisco in June this year, was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Magadan airport in Russia due to a technical issue with one of its engines.

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, encountered the problem mid-flight, prompting the pilot to take immediate action to ensure the safety of all onboard.

Video footage surfaced on Twitter showing stranded Air India passengers forcedto sleep on the floor of a school after their flight was diverted to Magadan.

This is not the only international flight of the airline which has faced technical or operational issues.

A San Francisco (SFO)-bound Air India flight from Bengaluru, with more than 280 people onboard, was diverted to a city in Alaska due to a technical issue in September this year.

After fixing the issue, flight AI 175, a Boeing 777 aircraft, took off and landed at San Francisco.

However, questions persistregarding why these technical or operationalglitches are becoming more frequent for Air India.

Aviation expert Mohan Rangnathan told IANS that in addition to technical issues stemming from ageing aircraft, Air India also faces a crew shortage, though the carrier may not openly admit it.

Rangnathan stated: "When we discuss flight delays due to operational glitches, most of the time it is due to crew shortage, which Air India may not acknowledge."

"The technical issues are exacerbated because the aircraft are old and require increased maintenance. While it's possible to acquire second-hand aircraft, it's essential to have a strong technical and operational team in place," said Ranganathan.

"Aircraft selection should not solely be based on cost considerations; the maintenance history should be thoroughly examined before leasing. Air India needs to prioritise top-quality aircraft, even on lease,” he said.

Rangnathan concluded that Air India is struggling to build passenger confidence due to these ongoing issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor