Air Pollution cutting life expectancy by 4 years in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 29 : The rising air pollution in Pakistan may lead to a shortening of life expectancy in Pakistan in the country’s most polluted regions like Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Peshawar, The News International reported citing a report.

The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report by the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) has stated that air pollution may reduce life expectancy by at least seven years.

Notably, particulate pollution is the second greatest threat to human health in Pakistan (behind cardiovascular diseases). This is reducing 3.9 years of life expectancy on average in Pakistan, according to the AQLI — a pollution index that translates particulate air pollution into its impact on life expectancy.

The study however suggested that If Pakistan meets the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines of limiting average annual PM 2.5 concentration to 5 micrograms per cubic meter, the average resident in the country could gain 3.9 years.

In contrast, child and maternal malnutrition, and maternal and neonatal disorders reduce average life expectancy by 2.7 years, The News International reported.

Notably, all of Pakistan’s 240 million people live in areas where the annual average particulate pollution level exceeds the WHO guideline. According to the report, 98.3 per cent of the country’s population lives in areas that exceed its own national air quality standard of 15 micrograms per cubic meter, The News International reported.

The AQLI also stated that from 1998 to 2021, average annual particulate pollution increased by 49.9 per cent in Pakistan which reduced life expectancy by 1.5 years.

In Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — the most polluted provinces of the country — 65.5 million residents, or 69.5 per cent of Pakistan’s population are on track to lose between 3.7 to 4.6 years of life expectancy on average relative to the WHO guideline and between 2.7 to 3.6 years relative to the national standard if the current pollution levels persist, The News International reported citing AQLI report.

The report further read that if Pakistan would meet WHO’s guideline, then Karachi residents would gain 2.7 years of life expectancy whereas residents of Lahore would gain 7.5 years and people in Islamabad would gain about 4.5 years of life expectancy.

