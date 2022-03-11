Airline summer schedule 2022 up 3.7% from pre-pandemic levels

New Delhi, March 11 The Centre on Friday approved the airline's domestic summer schedule 2022, with 3.7 per cent more flights than the pre-pandemic level.

This year's summer schedule will also have 10.1 per cent more flights than the corresponding period of last year - when capacity restrictions were imposed on the sector.

The summer schedule is effective from March 27, till October 29.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved the summer flight schedule of 25,309 domestic flights.

The summer schedule 2020 had an approved flight roster of 24,409 flights, while the approved flight strength was 22,980 in 2021.

"Summer Schedule 2022 of the scheduled domestic airlines has been finalised after virtual slot conference meeting held in February 2022. The final slots clearances have been received from respective airport operators on 'eGCA' portal," DGCA said in a statement.

"It has been observed that 25,309 departures per week have been finalised to and from 112 airports."

According to the DGCA, out of these 112 airports Gondia, Ziro and Pondicherry are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines. In terms of airlines, IndiGo had the highest number of flights approved under the schedule. The airline had 11,130 flights approved followed by SpiceJet at 4,192, GoAir (now known as GoFirst) at 2,557 and Air India at 2,456.

Furthermore, Vistara had an approved flight strength of 1,741 and AirAsia India at 1,601. In addition, Alliance Air had 982 flights approved, TruJet at 355, Fly Big at 158 and Star Air at 137.

