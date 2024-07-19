Airlines closely monitoring impacts of global technical outage on flights: GCAA

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 19 (ANI/WAM): The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced that the global technical outage affecting various sectors worldwide has resulted in minor impacts on the operational processes of the UAE's airports and airlines.

The GCAA explained that there were minor delays in the check-in processes for a limited number of flights, as an alternative system was used by the airlines, allowing the check-in operations to resume normally.

At the level of national carriers, airlines are closely monitoring the situation and providing immediate updates and guidance to customers and travellers.

The GCAA urged the general public to obtain information from official sources. (ANI/WAM)

