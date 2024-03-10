Airstrike eliminates terrorist who killed Israeli officer in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military eliminated the terrorist who killed a reserve officer, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.

IDF troops directed an airstrike on the terrorist who killed Maj. (Res.) Amishar Ben David.

The 43-year-old Ben David was head of the Commando Brigade chief's forward command team. He was killed on Friday in southern Gaza.

Ben David will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon in Jerusalem's Mt. Herzl military cemetery.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, Israeli forces eliminated 13 terrorists over the past day through the direction of aircraft and fighter jets, sniper fire, and tank fire.

During one of the strikes, an aerial drone identified a terror squad inside a building adjacent to the troops, under which an underground tunnel route was located. A short while after, an aircraft struck the building and the tunnel, eliminating several terrorists. During an additional strike, ground forces identified five terrorists conducting suspicious activity nearby. The troops fired at the terrorists and eliminated them.

On Saturday evening, a rocket was fired from an area in Gaza where IDF troops are operating. Shortly after, fighter jets and IDF artillery struck the source of the launch.

In addition, IDF special forces continue to operate in the Hamad district in Khan Yunis, conducting close-quarters combat with terrorists while receiving aerial cover from the IAF. Over the past day, forces raided operational centers in which AK-47s, grenades, and ammunition were seized.

Over the past week, Israeli forces uncovered extensive terror infrastructure including a weapons factory, tunnel shafts, rocket launching positions and command centers among and beneath the residences. Large numbers of weapons, explosives and military equipment were also seized.

This complex of 40 residential buildings is named after Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who financed the project with hundreds of millions of dollars.

Elsewhere in Khan Yunis, ground forces troops eliminated 17 terrorists during a series of strikes in the area over the past day. During the operational activity, the troops directed an aircraft to strike a building in which three terrorists who were planting explosive devices were identified.

In addition, troops directed an aircraft to strike and eliminate two armed terrorists, while another terrorist was killed by tank fire while exiting a military structure.

In northern Gaza, Israeli fighter jets also struck terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Jabalya and Beit Hanoun overnight.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

