Airstrikes on Iran: "Want to see diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalations", says Australian PM

Canberra [Australia], June 23 : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave a call for dialogue and diplomacy so as to prevent any escalation in the region after aerial strikes were conducted on Iranian nuclear sites by the US.

In his remarks delivered on Monday, the Australian PM gave a call for Iran to come forward for negotiations.

He said in a video message, "Iran didn't come to the table just as it has repeatedly failed to comply with its international obligations. The world has long agreed that Iran cannot be allowed to get a nuclear weapon. And we support action to prevent that. That is what this is. The US action was directed at specific sites central to Iran's nuclear program. We don't want escalation and a full-scale war."

Giving a call for peace, he said, "We continue to call for dialogue and for diplomacy. As I've said for many days now, we are deeply concerned about any escalation in the region and we want to see diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation. We've been upfront about the challenge facing the international community, which is dealing with the threat posed by any Iranian nuclear weapons program and dealing with the risk of regional escalation, and that's why Australia called upon Iran to come to the table and abandon any nuclear weapons program. Iran didn't come to the table just as it has repeatedly failed to comply with its international obligations. We urge Iran not to take any further action that could destabilise the region."

https://x.com/AlboMP/status/1936987932512153930

The developments follow after US President Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) said that the United States has launched an attack on three Nuclear sites in Iran. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the success of the operation launched by the US in Iran on Sunday.

Operation Midnight Hammer targeted three key nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the success of the operation launched by the US in Iran. During a media briefing with Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine, Hegseth said that the US had successfully conducted precision strikes in Iran's Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

"Last night, on President Trump's order, the US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran - Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz - to destroy or severely degrade Iran's nuclear programme. As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs will demonstrate, it was an incredible and overwhelming success," he said.

Hegseth said that the orders from the US President and Commander-in-Chief were clear. They 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear ambitions. Hegseth also said that the US did not target Iranian troops or civilians.

